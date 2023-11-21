RAM Scholars introduces students of all abilities to agriculture

CSU introduces new program that connects students of all abilities to careers in agriculture

A new program at Colorado State University is giving young adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to enter the agriculture industry with experience.

The "RAM Scholars" program at CSU in Fort Collins creates a pathway to hands-on learning in the agricultural world for those living with intellectual and physical disabilities.

"I love it," said Anika Pounds, a participant in the program.

The program was created this year and already has several participants. Each day the students are either in the classroom or out in the field learning about agriculture, one of northern Colorado's largest industries.

The students are partnered with peer mentors, many of whom do not come from an agriculture background themselves.

"I love the learning. But, mostly I love getting to hang out with the people here," said Miranda Pinks, a peer in the program.

Northern Colorado offers many job opportunities in the world of agriculture. Staff at CSU said this program creates a foundation for students of all abilities to get plugged in early on.

On the day CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas visited the participants, those involved were learning about how to make their own soil and how to propagate plants.

"Soil and perlite, we use right here on the trays. We use four scoops on each one," Pounds said. "It is just like making the garden at my mom's house. it is just like making a pizza or a pie."

The students took what they learned in the classroom and spent their afternoon mixing soil and seeing how to propagate the plants.

"The peatmoss, which is our soil, it absorbs a lot of water. So, the perlite helps bring more oxygen into the roots," Pinks explained to Pounds.

By getting the participants physically involved in what they are learning they are better prepared to take on their future jobs in the industry.

"(The dirt) feels a little messy, but that is OK. It feels like mud from the ditch," Pounds said.

"This is a relatively new program," said Deborah Fidler, co-director of the RAM Scholars program. "In this region we know that agriculture is a real employment opportunity for our scholars. They are able to learn technical skills in agriculture that look just like where they hopefully will be employed after the program."

The program also gives students in the agriculture school the opportunity to test out their teaching skills before they enter the workforce.

Professors like Nathan Clark, senior instructor of Agricultural Education at CSU, said the students have brought new life to his energy within the program.

"It is refreshing. As a teacher. I have been an educator for over 20 years, and it has improved my teaching dramatically to watch their engagement," Clark said.

Students said they are thrilled to be learning skillsets that help others and the environment.

"It is a little messy, but it is okay," Pounds said. "I'm helping earth out. I learn a lot. Miranda helps, and the others too."

"I'm learning alongside Anika and the scholars just as much as they are," Pinks said.

"I don't have a favorite, I love all the plants," Pounds said.

Those participating now only now have an outlet to growing plants and a career, but also a source to new friendships as well.

"They'll be able to contribute to our broader community in a way that reflects what our community is about," Fidler said.

"I learn from them every day about more than just plants. About life, their outlook on life, their positivity, their eagerness to learn. Every day is a joy to work with them," Pinks said.

The university is hoping to add to their program and is going to be accepting applications to the next semester of the program.

Pounds said she is absorbing all of the information and relationships and cherishes them all.

"Know it is in my heart and my mind," Pounds said.