Nikola Jokic is no stranger to a Serbian restaurant in Miami

The Nuggets have been in Florida for several days now as they continue their NBA Finals series with the Heat and CBS News Colorado sports anchor Romi Bean is there on assignment. And with Miami being a city with restaurants that feature all sorts of international cuisine, Bean took a break from her courtside reporting to find a dining spot that might appeal to superstar Nikola Jokic.

It didn't take Bean long to locate Rakija Lounge on Ocean Drive in South Beach. She was told it's the spot to be in Miami if you're looking for cuisine from Jokic's home country of Serbia. An employee there told Bean the Balkan cuisine they serve is "very traditional, homemade" and that Jokic has in fact dined there several times.

"Whatever you see, everything is made here," Bean's server Maria said.

CBS News Colorado's Romi Bean inside Rakija Lounge. CBS

Included in the meal served to Bean was ustipci, Balkan homemade doughnuts served with a cheese spread called kajmak, and sudzukice, which are beef and veal sausages served in pita bread.

"Very juicy, very soft inside, very tender meat," Maria said.

Then Bean found out that she might be sitting at the same table where the Joker recently dined.

"Nikola Jokic has been to this restaurant!" said Aleksandar Zigic, a Serbian radio reporter who Bean found there. "Actually, this winter -- just a few months ago -- he was here. He visited, and I think he met with Nikola Jovic right here."

Zigic was referring to Jovic, a similarly named forward on the Heat roster who is also from Serbia.

Bean ended her meal with a toast in a little bit of the Serbian language she picked up at Rakija Lounge.

CBS

"Živeli Nikola Jokić!" she said.