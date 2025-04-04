Raise a flag, shine a light to support organ, eye & tissue donation

April is Donate Life month. Donor Alliance is holding 65 events to raise awareness about organ, eye & tissue donation. Many of those events are flag raisings, where the Donate Life flag is raised outside of buildings.

"So we have cities across Colorado, as well as, schools, our DMV's, and some community partners, like the arts complex Downtown is raising a flag in honor of the donors and also to celebrate along side the recipients who receive those wonderful gifts," said Cheryl Talley, Director of PR/Communications for the Donor Alliance.

The Donor Alliance coordinates organ and tissue donations and raises awareness about how to become a donor. The Donor Alliance has recipients and donor families advocate for the cause. Tony Young is one of those advocates.

"My journey began when I was 25-years-old, I had my first heart attack," Young told CBS News Colorado.

After years of dealing with congestive heart failure, cardio myopathy, AFib and VTach, Young was listed for a heart and a kidney transplant. His kidneys were damaged by the strong heart medication he'd had to take over the years.

"Fortunately for me, in February of 2020, I was listed for a heart and a kidney transplant and then March of 2020 I received a heart and a kidney from the same angel donor," Young explained.

Young was the inspiration for the #ShineALight awareness campaign.

"Trying to think of ways to honor my donor, always I would light two candles, one for each life saving organ that I received," he said.

"One of the things you can do is shine a light in your own home. We have a little ShineALight kit that you can order. Free while supplies last," Talley added.

The kit comes with a battery powered tea light and a sign that you can fill out to indicate who you're honoring.

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Donor Alliance will be hosting a lighting ceremony at Sculpture Park in Denver. They will be lighting up the dancing figures in blue and green to honor Donate Life Month. CBS Anchor Michael Spencer will emcee that ceremony.

LINK: Donate Life Colorado

Donate Life month runs through the end of April. It's a great time to tell your family and friends your wishes about organ, eye & tissue donation and mark 'yes' on your driver's license renewal.