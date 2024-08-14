Rain chances again Wednesday in Denver, gradual drying trend across Colorado to end the week

A gradual drying trend will continue through the remainder of the week across Colorado. Storms are expected again Wednesday, but they will be less numerous and intense compared to Monday and Tuesday. There is about a 30-40% chance of a shower/t-storm across much of I-25 with one or two stronger storms capable of producing large hail and gusty winds.

CBS

One or two storms will be capable of producing hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60MPH. If any storms producing large hail develop, it will occur well east of Denver. The wind potential does include northern I-25, but the probability is very low.

CBS

Comfortable temperatures are expected across the state. Low/mid 80s on the Western Slope, 60s/70s across the high country and 80s/90s for the Eastern Plains.

CBS