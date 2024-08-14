Watch CBS News
Rain chances again Wednesday in Denver, gradual drying trend across Colorado to end the week

By Joe Ruch

CBS Colorado

A gradual drying trend will continue through the remainder of the week across Colorado. Storms are expected again Wednesday, but they will be less numerous and intense compared to Monday and Tuesday. There is about a 30-40% chance of a shower/t-storm across much of I-25 with one or two stronger storms capable of producing large hail and gusty winds.    

One or two storms will be capable of producing hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60MPH. If any storms producing large hail develop, it will occur well east of Denver. The wind potential does include northern I-25, but the probability is very low.

Comfortable temperatures are expected across the state. Low/mid 80s on the Western Slope, 60s/70s across the high country and 80s/90s for the Eastern Plains.

Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

