Watch CBS News
Local News

Unsolved Murders: Grandmother Raelynn Gonzales, Toddler Fabian Gonzales Stabbed To Death 6 Years Ago

/ CBS Colorado

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) -- On Jan. 3, 2014, 50-year-old Raelynn Gonzales and 18-month-old Fabian Gonzales were stabbed inside their apartment in Adams County. Six years later, investigators are still trying to find out who killed them.

Raelynn and Fabian Gonzales via metro denver crime stoppers
(credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

"Please help bring justice for these victims," Crime Stoppers of Metro Denver posted on Facebook on Friday. "They were murdered 6 years ago today and we are still seeking tips in this case."

Fabian Gonzales via family
Fabian Gonzales (credit: Gonzales Family)

Officials say the grandmother and toddler were killed between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 2812 W. 66th Pl. #4.

Do you have information that can help Adams County Sheriff's Office solve this case? You can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also submit a tip online at www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips.

First published on January 3, 2020 / 10:48 AM MST

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.