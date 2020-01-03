Unsolved Murders: Grandmother Raelynn Gonzales, Toddler Fabian Gonzales Stabbed To Death 6 Years Ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) -- On Jan. 3, 2014, 50-year-old Raelynn Gonzales and 18-month-old Fabian Gonzales were stabbed inside their apartment in Adams County. Six years later, investigators are still trying to find out who killed them.
"Please help bring justice for these victims," Crime Stoppers of Metro Denver posted on Facebook on Friday. "They were murdered 6 years ago today and we are still seeking tips in this case."
Officials say the grandmother and toddler were killed between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 2812 W. 66th Pl. #4.
Do you have information that can help Adams County Sheriff's Office solve this case? You can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also submit a tip online at www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips.
