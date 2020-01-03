Unsolved Murders: Grandmother Raelynn Gonzales, Toddler Fabian Gonzales Stabbed To Death 6 Years Ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) -- On Jan. 3, 2014, 50-year-old Raelynn Gonzales and 18-month-old Fabian Gonzales were stabbed inside their apartment in Adams County. Six years later, investigators are still trying to find out who killed them.

(credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

"Please help bring justice for these victims," Crime Stoppers of Metro Denver posted on Facebook on Friday. "They were murdered 6 years ago today and we are still seeking tips in this case."

Fabian Gonzales (credit: Gonzales Family)

Officials say the grandmother and toddler were killed between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 2812 W. 66th Pl. #4.

Do you have information that can help Adams County Sheriff's Office solve this case? You can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also submit a tip online at www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips.