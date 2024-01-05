Adams County family, police plead for public's help in solving 10-year-old homicide of baby and grandmother

Family, police plead for public's help in solving 10-year-old homicide of baby and grandmother

Family, police plead for public's help in solving 10-year-old homicide of baby and grandmother

Family, police plead for public's help in solving 10-year-old homicide of baby and grandmother

An Adams County family is pleading for the public to help them find answers, a decade since an 18-month-old boy and his grandmother were stabbed to death in their own home.

"Who do this to them, especially my son? He was just learning how to walk, barely living life," said Felicia Gonzales.

CBS

Gonzales is the mother of 18-month-old Fabian and the daughter of Raelynn Gonzales. She spoke to CBS News Colorado back in 2014, days after Raelynn and Fabian were found stabbed to death inside their home in the 2800 block of W. 66th Place on Jan. 3.

"A monster who could hurt a baby. There's a monster walking out there somewhere free," said Dawn Gonzales, another one of Raelynn's daughters.

The question as to who could have killed the two has kept the Gonzales family-focused, even after 10 years.

CBS

"We may not get the answers as to why, but we want to know who," said Bobbi Lynn Gonzales, another one of Raelynn's daughters.

Bobbi Lynn and Dawn told CBS News Colorado says even after all this time, their family struggles to move forward without the two, especially Raelynn.

"She was nurturing, loving, happy. She was just the backbone of the family. She was the cook of the family. She was just the glue to the family," said Bobbi Lynn.

CBS

"This is a case that we as an agency take seriously. We feel as they feel, and we want to get them answers. We want to get closure for this," said Detective Larry Martinez with the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Martinez says with newer DNA technology and the ability to communicate better, faster and farther with the public, they are hopeful new information will be brought to light.

"We need their help in creating new additional leads," said Martinez.

CBS

Police say the last time Raelynn and Fabian were seen alive was at around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2014, but even after interviewing neighbors and following up with tips, they have not made an arrest in this case.

"You did this to our family. You separated our family, you took our mom away from us," said Bobbi Lynn. "And the baby, you took this baby away and he was such an innocent soul."

With this push for new leads, the Gonzales family say they're hopeful -- they're getting closer to justice.

CBS

"If you know anything, just please come forward," said Dawn.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office tip line at 720-523-4847 or the Adams County Detective Unit at 720-322-1202.