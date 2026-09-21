Broncos linebacker Que Robinson explains why he gave a Mile High salute after his first sack of the season

Hours before Sunday's Broncos game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Denver, Broncos edge rusher Que Robinson "just woke up feeling good."

"I was excited to get on the field and just ready to get going," Robinson said on Xfinity Monday Live.

A well-rested Robinson made his mark early in the game. He and Zach Allen sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Linebacker Que Robinson (51) of the Denver Broncos celebrates sacking quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of Sunday's game on Sept. 20, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High. Defensive end Zach Allen (99) also was credited with the sack. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Apparently, one of Robinson's coaches knew it was going to happen.

"My coach asked me right before the game. He was like, 'Hey, what's your sack celebration today?' You know, just kind of manifesting it. I was like, 'Yeah, man, I think I'm gonna do that Mile High Salute.'"

Robinson is in his second year in the pros and says he learned about the Mile High Salute from seeing it online. The tradition was made popular by Hall of Famer Terrell Davis.

"I learned about it when I first got here," he said.



Running back Jonah Coleman (20) and linebacker Que Robinson (51) of the Denver Broncos embrace after a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Teammate Jonah Coleman also gave a Mile Migh Salute during the game.

"I think the kid is outstanding," Robinson said of Coleman. "He's not really a rookie in my eyes. You know, he's playing like a vet, treating himself like a vet, and I think once you just have those guys in the room, like J.K. (Dobbins), even R.J. (Harvey) pushing you along. I feel like it's a lot easier to go out there and make plays."

Robinson said he was excited to see such great fan support during what ended up being a 20-13 win for the home team on Sunday. He said it was great to see Lawrence struggling to communicate with the offense due to the crowd noise.

"It's the most fun thing to hear when, you know, the quarterback is trying to get everybody (organized) and he had to step off to, like, get everybody lined up," he said.

When asked about his development as a pass rusher, Robinson said feels like his game is "constantly evolving."

"I've been in the room with you know, first round picks, second round picks," said Robinson, who was picked by the Broncos out of Alabama in the fourth round of the 2025 draft. "I think my thing is I try to take stuff from everybody and try to implement it into my own game. I know right now, what I do best is play aggressive and play fast, and I try to do that more consistently now."

Robinson is seeing more playing time due to the absence of linebacker Jonathon Cooper, who is currently on the commissioner's exempt list.

The Broncos host the Rams in Week 3, and Robinson said the stout Los Angeles offensive line presents a good challenge. The game takes place at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday Night Football.

"I think we're going to be more primed and ready to go. I feel like we got the jitters out now, and I think we're going to be trying to play fast and physical for sure," he said.