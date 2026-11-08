Suspected stolen vehicle crashes into Aurora apartment building

Aurora police say a person driving a vehicle they believe was stolen crashed into an apartment building early Sunday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near Peoria Street and Del Mar Circle, but the vehicle refused to stop. They say the vehicle eluded the officers, but lost control and crashed into a nearby apartment at Del Mar Circle and Hoffman Boulevard.

Investigators say the person driving the suspect vehicle was a juvenile male. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was reported injured in the crash, but police say there is one outstanding suspect.

Officers say they also found a firearm at the scene of the crash.