"Pure bliss to be back:" Fans flock to Wayne's Smoke Shack in Superior to celebrate reopening

Hundreds of people turned out for a big tasty celebration in Superior where a popular restaurant, that was nearly destroyed by the Marshall Fire, had officially reopened.

Fans of Wayne's Smoke Shack waited for hours in the cold outside for the doors to open.

Aaron Davis arrived before dawn to be first in line, "Once they announced they were reopening, I knew I wanted to be first," he said.

Julie Navarrette said it was about more than the food, "We absolutely love BBQ and this is the best BBQ we've ever had but it's mostly just to support Wayne," she said.

"It didn't really hit me until they opened the doors," said Harold Ramirez. "Then it was pure bliss to be back in here."

Wayne and Sam Shelnutt are blissful as well.

"Wayne was here at 2 a.m. and back here at 4 a.m. getting over 700 pounds of meat on the smokers to provide for everyone who showed up," Sam said.

She was blown away by how many showed up to the grand opening.

"You never know what to expect. Are people going to show up? Are they going to remember Wayne's Smoke Shack? And seeing all the people out here today it almost brings me to tears," Sam said.

The Shelnutts lost almost everything they owned in the fire. The family lost their house and belongings, while for the last year have been trying to regain a livelihood.

"Wayne has been battling insurance, had to gut the restaurant, restock everything from our smokers, our butcher blocks, every kitchen equipment that we have has all been replaced," Sam said.

But, for all they lost, she says, they gained far more, including a daughter, River Rose.

Sam was seven months pregnant when the fire happened. She says the community has rallied around them every step of the way and continues to lift them up.

"One word to describe it is just love. That's what I'm feeling right now," Sam said.

The love that goes both ways for the community.

"Sharing our story with our community and feeling the love and support has really healed us and today I feel like is the final test like we did it, we made it, we're open and we're just so happy to be here," Sam said.

Wayne's Smoke Shack sustained smoke, fire and flood damage. The snow that came after the fire melted and drained into the restaurant through holes of the roof.

Although Wayne says the fire brought so much heartache and loss, it also brought the community closer together and brought out the best in people and for that, he and Sam say, they are very grateful.