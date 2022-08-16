Sheriff's office seeking porch pirate who made off with several packages in Pueblo County

A Pueblo resident was expecting to get several packages that arrived at their home recently, but when they went to the porch to retrieve them, they were gone.

Footage from a home security camera appears to show a woman wearing glasses, a gray shirt and black shorts getting out of a "bluish/green" Toyota SUV, walking up to the porch and stealing the packages, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged theft occurred on Aug. 10 at the 24000 block of Everett Road, the Sheriff's Office said. The area is two blocks north of Highway 50 in a suburban community comprising single family homes near Pleasant View Junior High School.

Be on the lookout for this woman and this vehicle involved in a porch pirate theft at a home in the 24000 block of... Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 15, 2022

Now, the Sheriff's Office said they need help identifying the woman seen in the pictures.

Anyone with information about the theft can call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 and can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.