Pueblo police arrest teenager accused of shooting dad who wouldn't let him borrow family van

Police in Pueblo have arrested a teenager accused of shooting his father. Investigators say the teen was upset that his father wouldn't let him borrow the family van.

The shooting happened after midnight Feb. 4 on the east side of town, off 7th Street and Kingston Avenue.

Investigators said the 17-year-old started shooting at the van with a rifle and then shot his father. He was arrested on first-degree assault and booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center.