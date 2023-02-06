Watch CBS News
Local News

Pueblo police arrest teenager accused of shooting dad who wouldn't let him borrow family van

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Pueblo police arrest teenager accused of shooting dad who wouldn't let him borrow family van
Pueblo police arrest teenager accused of shooting dad who wouldn't let him borrow family van 00:20

Police in Pueblo have arrested a teenager accused of shooting his father. Investigators say the teen was upset that his father wouldn't let him borrow the family van. 

pueblo-shooting.jpg
CBS

The shooting happened after midnight Feb. 4 on the east side of town, off 7th Street and Kingston Avenue. 

Investigators said the 17-year-old started shooting at the van with a rifle and then shot his father. He was arrested on first-degree assault and booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 3:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.