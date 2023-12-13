$5 million Colorado Lottery winner hopes to help "improve our magnificent Pueblo"

A woman who won a Colorado Lottery jackpot of more than $5 million says she plans to help out her community with part of her winnings. Lottery officials shared the news of her big win this week and said her name is Pamela D. from Pueblo.

Pamela requested that her identity not be revealed and photos of her not be shared, but lottery officials shared a photo of employees at the Loaf N Jug where Pamela bought her winning Colorado Lotto+ ticket. The store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Employees at the Loaf N Jug at 3980 Ivywood Lane in Pueblo Colorado Lottery

At first the Colorado Lottery was unsure who had won the jackpot. They sent out a notice last week that they had an unclaimed jackpot winner who matched all six numbers (10-24-27-35-37-38) for the Nov. 29 drawing. Then Pamela came forward. She said the winning ticket was up on her fridge in her kitchen. Her son checked the number for her and alerted her to the big news that she was a winner.

Pamela regularly played the Colorado Lottery throughout her life but had never won a prize of more than $50. The lottery says she is now "grappling with the shock of her newfound fortune."

Winners have six months to claim their prize money. According to the Lottery, "The odds of winning the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot are 1 in 3,838,380."