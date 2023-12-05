$5M winning Colorado Lotto+ jackpot ticket sold in Pueblo, but winner hasn't claimed prize money

Someone in Colorado hit the Jackpot recently, but they have yet to claim their big prize.

Colorado Lottery confirmed a $5 million winning ticket was sold in Pueblo and matched all six numbers (10-24-27-35-37-38) for the Nov. 29 drawing. But the winner had yet to claim their cash prize on Tuesday, the Lotto confirmed with CBS News Colorado.

According to the Lotto, the winner bought their ticket at Loaf N Jug at 3980 Ivywood Lane in Pueblo. Winners have six months to claim their prize money, and the Lotto says it's usually claimed very soon after winning numbers are announced.

The most recent jackpot winner prior to November's was a man in Montrose who hit a $5 million jackpot in September.

According to the Lottery, "The odds of winning the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot are 1 in 3,838,380, and the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 30."