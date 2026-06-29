Southern Colorado couple have fostered children for nearly 40 years

Colorado needs foster families in every corner of the state. At any given time, there are about 3,500 children who need a safe place to stay while their parents work through their case with child protective services. Cora and Stan have been stepping up to meet that need in Pueblo County since 1989. Throughout the years, they've cared for about 200 children and even adopted a few, including 10-year-old Josiah.

CBS

"I love it here," he told CBS News Colorado emphatically.

Josiah and his brothers are a huge help in caring for the miniature horses, goats, chickens, and turkeys on the farm. His favorite are the peacocks.

"Because they've got beautiful feathers," he said.

The 10-year-old has been with Cora & Stan for four years, and he, like many of the children they've cared for, came from an unsafe situation.

"I had a horrible life when I came here," he explained.

"They've had to grow up really quick, and they've grown up without supervision," Cora said.

Structure is one thing Cora and Stan are quick to provide. They understand that it takes more than a caring heart to parent a child who has experienced trauma. Cora was feeling unsettled after her three children left the home, so she answered an advertisement to work at a group home. She quickly decided that she could care the children better, and with Stan's blessing, opened their home.

"We started out thinking, 'If we could change one kid's life.' But then we got greedy, and said 'Let's try a little harder on this one,'" Cora said with a laugh.

"Let's see if we can get another one through," Stan added in agreement.

CBS

Stan and Cora will tell you it hasn't always been easy, and their parenting style has definitely changed over the years.

"The different types of kids you get. they all had their quirks and individual personalities. You have to work with that person's personality because you can't just say, 'This is the way things are,'" Stan explained.

Now in their 70's, Cora and Stan are not showing any signs of slowing down. They continue to take in new children when their is a need.

"This is the best thing I could have done for myself," Cora said.

"It's when you get the phone calls, and they tell you, 'I was pretty rough, wasn't I? And everything I said but the things you taught me...the principles... stayed with me. And I've got a wife, and a kid and a good job, and I want to thank you.' Yea, that's what you get," Stan said.

Cora and Stan get a lot of those calls. They are well known in their community after decades of being greedy about changing children's lives.

LINK: Wednesday's Child on CBS Colorado

Foster parents don't have to do it all on their own. Raise the Future offers Family Support Services for foster, kinship and adoptive families. Coaches come into the home and work with the family right in their own environment. For more information call Raise the Future at (303) 755-4756 or (800) 451-5246 or go to the Raise the Future website.