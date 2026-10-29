Public trust, development, 3 to 5 petition take center stage in Douglas County commissioner race

Republican Jake Bockenfeld and Democrat Irene Bonham are vying to be the next Douglas County commissioner.

Abe Laydon, who currently represents District 1, is term-limited. The district encompasses Parker and northern Douglas County, but the whole county votes on the seat.

CBS Colorado's Olivia Young sat down with Bonham weeks ago. While Bockenfeld did not have time for an interview, he answered Olivia's questions over email.

It's a race that could shape Douglas County's future. Who will succeed Abe Laydon as county commissioner for District 1?

Democratic candidate Irene Bonham for Douglas County Commissioner District 1. Irene Bonham

"I am really in this to serve the people," said Democratic candidate Irene Bonham.

Irene Bonham says she's the woman for the job and hopes to be the first Democrat to serve on the board since 1980.

"This is a generational opportunity," Bonham said. "As the county grows, as our demographics shift, it's important that we have elected officials that represent those interests."

The Parker mom works for an education access nonprofit and was inspired to get into local politics after the home rule initiative last year.

"It's not that I was per se opposed to home rule, but I was definitely not feeling the way that our county commissioners were going about that business. I feel like it really lacked transparency, felt like a power grab," Bonham said. "I was involved last summer in the home rule initiative, and was part of the team that assembled against the home rule measure. Really proud that we defeated that with 71% of the vote."

Bonham's biggest priority is public trust. She's pledged to increase transparency on the board, hold town halls to engage with constituents, and restore general public comment in meetings.

"I really want to be one of the most accessible public officials that we see in Douglas County," Bonham said. "I think it's really important for local government to be able to have those feedback channels to be able to understand where our constituents are."

Her opponent agrees.

Republican candidate Jake Bockenfeld for Douglas County Commissioner District 1. Jake Bockenfeld

Jake Bockenfeld said in a statement, "I do not support restricting the voice of the people. I've publicly stated that the first thing I will propose as commissioner is opening up public comment in BOCC meetings."

Bockenfeld is a Republican and son of former state lawmaker Rod Bockenfeld. The Parker father works in construction manufacturing.

His top priority issues are public safety, cost of living and responsible growth.

Jake Bockenfeld said in a statement, "In a time when we've seen rising crime in our state, I will continue to support our law enforcement and district attorneys office. Criminals know if they commit a crime in Douglas County, they will be held accountable."

He adds, "Colorado is now the third most expensive state in the U.S. in terms of cost of living. As commissioner, I will ensure county government is efficient and the citizens tax dollars are being spent wisely. Anything we can do to reduce our tax burden at the local level."

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Bockenfeld says he will ensure development proposals align with the county's 2040 master plan and 2050 water plan.

When asked if he was a "pro-development" candidate, Bockenfeld responded:

"I believe in responsible growth that does not outpace our infrastructure, essential services and scares resources like water. Douglas County has put a lot of time and effort into their 2040 master plan and I will ensure all future development proposals align. It's important to acknowledge, people have personal property rights. And I will carefully consider all development proposals meet I will always protect our parks open space and rural character that makes Douglas county so special."

"I'm concerned, especially about sustainable or renewable sources of water," Bonham said. "I am really concerned about water in Douglas County ... most of the folks that are on that water commission come from development."

Bonham says long-term resource planning is another top priority. She wants to make sure infrastructure comes before development.

"I'm really proud that I'm not taking any fundraising dollars from developers who have work in front of the county because I think that that breeds for a conflict of interest," Bonham said.

She supports the citizen-led initiative to increase the Board of County Commissioners from three to five members.

"I think that this is about good governance. I think that it's about better representation, or at least fair representation," Bonham said.

Bockenfeld doesn't support the initiative.

Jake Bockenfeld said in a statement, "I welcome citizen initiatives such as this one. To me it's important that the people of Douglas County have a voice in how their government represents them. Personally, I do not support increasing the BOCC from three to five because I do not see a need or benefit to adding more politicians. I do not recall a time in history where adding more government has solved problems. And I have not heard of one good reason back by facts that Douglas County is broken."

Bockenfeld says his private sector experience and conservative beliefs set him apart.

Jake Bockenfeld said in a statement, "I am pro law and order, a strong believer in limited government and will lower our local tax burden."

He adds, "Douglas County has always been the conservative bastion of Colorado and there's a reason why we are setting a net positive 13 people a day move to this country when the state is seeing a net negative population growth."

"I'm really committed to working to find common ground, to meeting people where they are, to find some common sense solutions," Bonham said. "I believe that when you are elected, that you have to serve all of your constituents, whether they voted for you or not, and I plan to serve with integrity in that space."