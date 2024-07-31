Watch CBS News
Local News

Public Safety director asks chiefs to bring wildfire fighting resources back to Colorado

By Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado state leader asks chiefs to bring wildfire fighting resources back in state
Colorado state leader asks chiefs to bring wildfire fighting resources back in state 03:17

The summer started out in Colorado with a period of relatively small wildfire activity. With that being the case, some firefighting teams were sent to help with fires in other states. Things have changed quickly this week, and there are now several destructive wildfires that are burning in the Centennial State, most with little containment. 

hilkey.png
Stan Hilkey, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, speaks at a Wednesday news conference along with Gov. Jared Polis. CBS

As a result, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety on Wednesday made a request. He called on local fire department chiefs to pull back the resources they've sent to help at out-of-state fires.

Stan Hilkey said he wants to "support that noble mission of helping our partners because our partners help us when we need it."

"But I also think that as opportunity arises, and with the weather patterns that we're going to have the rest of the summer, I'd feel a lot more comfortable if we had some of the resources back in the state as well to help us with the long term. impacts," Hilkey said.

Conditions are currently exceptionally hot and dry in Colorado, and the country's climate prediction experts say there's a good chance for below normal rainfall in the state through much of the rest of the summer.

"I call upon the chiefs of the fire departments in the state to think about bringing those assets back when it's most soon practical for them because the state of Colorado needs those assets here as well," Hilkey said.

Colorado leaders provide update on numerous wildfires, including Alexander Mountain and Stone Canyon 49:30

On Wednesday morning the Quarry Fire was threatening subdivisions in Jefferson County. Officials in that county were initially put on hold when they asked for more firefighting resources.

Through the day, the situation improved and Quarry Fire managers got more aerial resources, including helicopters and planes to help douse the flames.

Managers of the Quarry Fire as well as three other fires on Colorado's Front Range know they are not just fighting fires, but also for thin firefighting resources.

wildfire.png
An image of the Quarry Fire early Wednesday morning. CBS

The federal government says right now there are 95 large fires being suppressed across the country. There are 10 new large fires, and more than 2 million acres have burned. The National Interagency Coordination Center in Idaho is turning down requests every day for more aerial resources. As quickly as they turn them down, more requests pour in.

That's partly because of major blazes like the Park Fire in Northern California which has burned nearly 400,000 acres and multiple fires throughout Oregon.

"We're competing with other states at the moment," Hilkey said, referring to the federal firefighting resources that are available.

Brian Maass
Brian-Maass.jpg

Your Investigator Brian Maass has a reputation for breaking major stories at CBS News Colorado. He is a veteran reporter who has established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Read his reports or check out his bio & send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.