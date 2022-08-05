Watch CBS News
Public input sought on Baseline Road projects in Boulder

The city of Boulder is looking for ways to improve a stretch of Baseline Road between 30th Street and Foothills Parkway. It's one of the three areas highlighted for improvements as part of Boulder's "Core Arterial Network" initiative.

The city is collecting public feedback to better inform plans for the Baseline Road Transportation Safety Project.

The questionnaire is available online and is open until Sept. 15. The project is expected to begin in the fall.

The city will also host the following public meetings:

• Aug. 27: Back to School Safety Fair at Meadows Library (Please register at calendar.boulderlibrary.org/event/9432103 to reserve a free bike helmet
• Sept. 1: Bike Fest at the University of Colorado Boulder
• Sept. 13: Boulder Walks Walking Tour of East End of Project Area
• Sept. 20: Boulder Walks Walking Tour of West End of Project Area
• Sept: 27: Biking Tour of Project Area Co-Led by Community Cycles
• Oct. 19: Virtual Public Info Session  

