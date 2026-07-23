Public feedback requested for Colorado's Front Range Passenger Rail service

Cities along the Front Range are talking about the benefits of the new passenger rail service in their communities. The Front Range Passenger Rail District says this is what the state can use to manage a growing population.

Front Range Passenger Rail District

Leaders say they will lease already existing track and the right of way to deliver services sooner and make it affordable. The initial cost of this project is $1.7 billion. Leaders say this is a one-time cost for building infrastructure. Operating costs would be in the tens of millions.

Leaders say their goal is to have the first three round trips from Denver to Fort Collins begin in January 2029. This will be followed by the full service from Pueblo to Fort Collins operating by 2032. Leaders say this service is an option that always beats getting stuck in traffic.

"We hear all the time that I-25 is a nightmare," said Sal Pace, General Manager, Front Range Passenger Rail District. "I traveled from Pueblo to Denver and 50% of the time, there is a wreck that stops everyone on the highway."

The agency says its public comments have been 90% positive so far. Their next step is asking their board to vote on August 28 to see if they can add a measure for voters to fund this project on the November ballot. Leaders say only voters living closest within five miles of the rail corridor would vote on it—and it's a third of a penny on $1. If you don't live within that area, you wouldn't pay for the service.

Front Range Passenger Rail District

Leaders have already hosted their meetings in Westminster and Denver. Here is the full list of the remaining meetings:

Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Longmont

Location: Front Range Community College Boulder Campus

2190 Miller Dr

Longmont, CO 80501

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Boulder

Location: East Boulder Recreation Center

5660 Sioux Dr

Boulder, CO 80303

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Loveland

Location: Rialto Theater

228 E 4th St

Loveland, CO 80537

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Fort Collins

Location: Fort Collins Senior Center

1200 Raintree Dr

Fort Collins, CO 80526

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Pueblo

Location: Pueblo Community College: Hoag Theatre

900 W Orman Ave

Pueblo, CO 81004

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Littleton

Location: Buck Recreation Center

2004 W Powers Ave

Littleton, CO 80120

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Denver Blossom House

Location: Blossom House

3300 W Nevada Pl

Denver, CO 80219

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Colorado Springs

Location: Hillside Community Center

925 S Institute St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.