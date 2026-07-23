Public feedback requested for Colorado's Front Range Passenger Rail service
Cities along the Front Range are talking about the benefits of the new passenger rail service in their communities. The Front Range Passenger Rail District says this is what the state can use to manage a growing population.
Leaders say they will lease already existing track and the right of way to deliver services sooner and make it affordable. The initial cost of this project is $1.7 billion. Leaders say this is a one-time cost for building infrastructure. Operating costs would be in the tens of millions.
Leaders say their goal is to have the first three round trips from Denver to Fort Collins begin in January 2029. This will be followed by the full service from Pueblo to Fort Collins operating by 2032. Leaders say this service is an option that always beats getting stuck in traffic.
"We hear all the time that I-25 is a nightmare," said Sal Pace, General Manager, Front Range Passenger Rail District. "I traveled from Pueblo to Denver and 50% of the time, there is a wreck that stops everyone on the highway."
The agency says its public comments have been 90% positive so far. Their next step is asking their board to vote on August 28 to see if they can add a measure for voters to fund this project on the November ballot. Leaders say only voters living closest within five miles of the rail corridor would vote on it—and it's a third of a penny on $1. If you don't live within that area, you wouldn't pay for the service.
Leaders have already hosted their meetings in Westminster and Denver. Here is the full list of the remaining meetings:
Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Longmont
Location: Front Range Community College Boulder Campus
2190 Miller Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Boulder
Location: East Boulder Recreation Center
5660 Sioux Dr
Boulder, CO 80303
Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Loveland
Location: Rialto Theater
228 E 4th St
Loveland, CO 80537
Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Fort Collins
Location: Fort Collins Senior Center
1200 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Pueblo
Location: Pueblo Community College: Hoag Theatre
900 W Orman Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Littleton
Location: Buck Recreation Center
2004 W Powers Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Date: Monday, August 10, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Denver Blossom House
Location: Blossom House
3300 W Nevada Pl
Denver, CO 80219
Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Front Range Passenger Rail Summer Town Hall: Colorado Springs
Location: Hillside Community Center
925 S Institute St
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.