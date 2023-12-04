Protestors march from Denver to Greeley, calling for immigration reform from Rep. Yadira Caraveo

Group marches from state Capitol to Greeley over several days for citizenship pilgrimage

Dozens of people marched more than 60 miles from Denver to Greeley to get the attention of Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo. Those marching took four days to reach Caraveo's Greeley office, which they did on Monday evening.

The group, known as the Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition, started their journey on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol building on Friday. They marched carrying signs that called for Caraveo to support H.R. 1511, a bill in Washington D.C. that would create an updated pathway to citizenship for longtime immigrants already in the United States.

The bill would give millions of people in the country a pathway to legal citizenship, so long as they have already resided in the country for more than seven years.

Caraveo, a Democrat representing Colorado's 8th Congressional District, is the only elected Democrat representing Colorado in Washington, D.C. that has yet to support the bill.

The bill would be the first major update to the current law which only offers legal residency to those who entered the United States before 1972.

Caraveo was not at her office when the group arrived. However, a staff member did come out of the office to listen to the participants and applaud them for vocalizing their concerns.

Caraveo's office released a statement to CBS News Colorado saying, in part, "Congresswoman Careveo is supportive of creating a pathway to citizenship. She is appreciative of the hard work of groups in our community who advocate for the rights and dignity of immigrants, and looks forward to continued conversation about these important issues."