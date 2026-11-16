Protesters rally against proposed ICE detention center in eastern Colorado

Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people took to the streets of the small town of Hudson in eastern Colorado.

"We are out here today doing a walk in solidarity with immigrants and in solidarity with the community of Hudson," said Reverend Doctor Jenny Whitcher, the Minister of Prophetic Formation at Juniper Formation United Church of Christ.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Hudson in eastern Colorado, to rally against the proposed ICE detention center to be operated by GEO Group in the former Hudson correctional facility. CBS

They are protesting the proposed ICE detention center, which would be operated by GEO Group in the former Hudson correctional facility that closed 12 years ago.

Whitcher was one of several faith leaders who attended the march. She says she doesn't want this detention center in our state.

"It's unjust, and it goes against all of our faith traditions. Everything that we teach about loving our neighbor, especially the immigrant," said Whitcher.

But these aren't the only people who want the project to be stopped. In September, Colorado Attorney General and now Governor-Elect Phil Weiser sued to get the project stopped.

And in July, a lawsuit was filed by a Hudson resident and the community organization Together Colorado.

This summer, in response to objections from the public, the Town of Hudson said it doesn't have any say in the decision to open the detention center but has had communications with GEO Group and ICE focused on the town's area of responsibility and to understand what may be required if operations move forward.

The former Hudson correctional facility. CBS

Whitcher says she thinks the people of Hudson should have a say in the decision-making process.

"The community should be able to vote that how the town council agreed to this, didn't follow their own zoning laws," said Whitcher.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a response to CBS Colorado that reads in part:

"We are simply enforcing the laws passed by Congress. This Administration does not pick and choose which laws to enforce.

"This additional detention capacity strengthens ICE's ability to implement the Administration's immigration enforcement priorities, restore integrity to the nation's immigration system, and protect public safety.

"From day one, DHS has remained singularly focused on removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from the United States and is always evaluating the best methods to do so. These heinous criminals, once arrested, should be removed at lightning speed, not housed on American soil at the taxpayer's expense. DHS is moving swiftly to utilize EXISTING detention space with our state and county partners.

"As bed space has rapidly expanded, we have maintained a higher standard of care than most prisons that hold U.S. citizens—including providing access to proper medical care. For many illegal aliens, this is the best healthcare they have received their entire lives.

The protest in Hudson on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. CBS

"All detainees receive full due process and are provided with proper meals, water, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers.

"It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care.

"The latest ICE use-of-force policy is available here."