Property tax relief bill expected early next week at state Capitol

The state legislature is in the final stretch. The general assembly adjourns May 8 and there are still hundreds of bills left on the calendar.

One major piece of legislation yet to drop is a bill to address new property tax assessments that show increases of 30%,40%, and 50% in some cases.

Bill sponsor, Senator Chris Hansen, says he expects to introduce a property tax relief bill on Monday, giving lawmakers a week to get it passed, which is usually plenty of time. But this year's session has included a lot of drama and delays.

Friday, the House spent five hours on a bill making indecent exposure involving a child a felony.

Right now, it's a felony if you do it online but a misdemeanor if it's in person. The bill sailed out of committee but, like so many others this session, it stalled when it hit the floor.

It's one of nearly 80 criminal justice bills. A measure making car theft a felony and legislation preventing criminal charges against kids 12 and under - unless they kill someone - hang in the balance.

There are about 300 bills still on the calendar, including legislation pushed by Gov. Jared Polis to increase affordable housing.

The Senate stripped provisions that would have pre-empted some local control and making the bill essentially a study, but that could change in the house.

Meanwhile, a bill allowing local governments to control rents died, along with a bill allowing cities to set-up safe injection sites, and a bill banning assault weapons. Legislation banning homemade guns without serial numbers - so-called ghost guns - is still making its way through the Capitol.

Lawmakers are also still debating a bill to enact the ballot measure creating a psychedelic mushroom industry in Colorado, including concentrates, unlicensed home grows, and no limits on personal possession.

The session included several bills in response to the Marshall Fire, including one establishing a state-run insurance option. It still needs to pass the senate.

A bill allocating $26 million for a new fire hawk helicopter is law along with a bill that makes Colorado the first state in the country to give people the right to repair farm equipment.

The House is working again Saturday. It's met at least a half dozen Saturdays this session, in large part due to republicans filibustering.

Since they are in the minority, it's the one tactic they have to win some concessions in bills they don't like.