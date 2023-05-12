Private management company to pay Adams County 14 School District $1.5 million after failed state-mandated partnership

The Adams County 14 School District has settled a years-long dispute this week with its former private management company, MGT Consulting. The settlement agreement shows MGT is now required to pay Adams 14 a total of $1.5 million.

The state school board required Adams 14 to work with a private management firm back in 2018, due to consistently poor student performance.

The district hired MGT, but fired the consultant after four years, claiming the company mismanaged tax dollar funds and didn't help students improve.

MGT refuted that, saying it helped increase graduation rates and lowered dropout rates.

Because Adams 14 fired MGT, the district is now facing possible dissolution or reorganization from the state. The state would not say how this settlement might affect its future decisions on dissolution, because the settlement is a matter between Adams 14 and MGT.

The $1.5 million settlement will be split two ways with $1 million to the school district and $500,000 to be donated to the Adams 14 Education Foundation, according to the settlement agreement.

Because the agreement has a non-disparagement agreement clause, Adams 14 and MGT cannot comment on the settlement agreement.

Amie Baca-Oehlert, the president of the Colorado Education Association, stood up for Adams 14 in a statement sent to CBS News Colorado on Friday, saying:

"The court decision rendered this week reinforces what the Adams 14 School district already knew: its strength comes from its people – its parents, teachers, and community members – not from an anonymous for-profit corporation. Adams 14 community members who live and breathe its challenges each day are best equipped to provide the solutions. Community-led solutions that center the educators, parents, and trusted neighbors should always be the path we follow when district problems arise. Entrusting for-profit, outside entities to "fix" a school district is never the answer. Unfortunately, Colorado leadership repeatedly refused to listen to this community, and as a result it has lost money, time, and precious resources owed to these students.

It is a testament to the resilience and strength of the Adams 14 district that in spite of these hardships, its students have continued to learn and grow, and the community as a whole has markedly improved. We sincerely hope that this costly experience is a lesson learned by all Colorado leadership. No community should have to suffer for years just to provide its children with the same healthy, inclusive, and safe public schools that every Colorado student needs and deserves."