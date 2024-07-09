Private auto race track on course for Adams County

Look on Google Maps and you'll able to see a squiggly line on Colorado's plains just East of Denver International. Airport. It's the beginning of a members-only race track.

"It's a private racing facility," Nick Eagleson, Adams County senior strategic planner told CBS News Colorado.

Courtesy

"Adams County is growing -- obviously it is growing east. There's a lot of benefits because of the location and its proximity to DIA as well as downtown Denver," Eagleson said.

Nine parcels of land purchased make up the 600-acre site. It will include a race track, go-cart facility and other venue facilities.

CBS

Ascent Drive Resort's website says the 3.75-mile track will also have 750 private garages.

"They had to do a couple very serious noise mitigation studies," Eagleson said. Now a permit has been approved to grade the dirt. Social media posts say the company plans to start laying down pavement soon.

Eagleson says the track could also serve as a high-altitude track for car makers and a test track for first responders.

He says this will not be a "Bandimere," referring to the public speedway that closed after 65 years in Morrison.

"This was a great area if it was going to go someplace," Eagleson said.