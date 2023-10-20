Bandimere Speedway prepares for final weekend at current Colorado location

It's the final weekend for Bandimere Speedway in Jefferson County

It's the final weekend for Bandimere Speedway in Jefferson County

This is the final weekend for Bandimere Speedway in its current location. For the past 65 years, the speedway has hosted drivers and audiences in Morrison. The speedway will close on Sunday.

Bandimere Speedway owner John Bandimere Jr. announced the upcoming closure in April but didn't go into detail about what's next.

Bandimere is a quarter-mile dragstrip that opened in 1958. It has hosted the NHRA's Dodge//SRT Mile-High Nationals and has a seating capacity of 23,500 spectators.

There is a possibility that Bandimere could open a speedway east of downtown Denver.