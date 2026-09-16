Woman who pleaded guilty in Colorado elder fraud, "romance scam" case now accused of targeting other men

A woman who pleaded guilty this week to defrauding a 90-year-old Centennial man out of $40,000 is now accused of using similar tactics on other men she met around the Denver metro area, including one who told investigators he lost nearly a half million dollars.

Priscilla Johnson, 33, pleaded guilty to theft and criminal exploitation of an at-risk adult in a case prosecutors described as a romance scam. According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Johnson approached the victim at a grocery store in July 2025, introduced herself as "Elizabeth John" and told him she was in Colorado after her fiancé had been killed in a crash. The man, a widower, exchanged phone numbers with Johnson and later met her for lunch.

Priscilla Johnson 18th Judicial District

Investigators said Johnson told the man she needed money to replace items that had been stolen and later claimed she had cancer and needed tens of thousands of dollars for treatment. Believing they had developed romantic feelings for one another, the man gave Johnson a total of $40,000 before becoming suspicious when she asked for additional financial assistance and then abruptly cut off contact.

The victim's son ultimately contacted the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, leading to an investigation that traced the phone number Johnson used and resulted in her identification through a photo lineup.

But court records filed after Johnson's guilty plea suggest the case may not have been an isolated incident. While reviewing phone records tied to Johnson, investigators identified other men who had extensive contact with her during the same period.

According to an affidavit, one man in his 80s told investigators he met Johnson outside a grocery store and later joined her for meals. He said Johnson told him she had moved to Colorado after the death of her fiancé and was trying to rebuild her life. The man told investigators the relationship grew over several weeks through phone calls, text messages and in-person meetings.

Investigators said Johnson later claimed professional makeup equipment had been stolen and asked for help replacing it so she could continue working weddings and other events. The man ultimately provided about $7,500 after Johnson allegedly promised she would repay him. According to court records, he never received the money back.

Investigators also discovered another case involving a man who said he was persuaded to invest money into what he believed was a legitimate business opportunity. According to the affidavit, the man initially invested a small amount, appeared to make a profit and eventually invested about $450,000. He told investigators he has not recovered any of the money. Authorities linked communications in that case to the same phone number associated with Johnson.

As part of her plea agreement in the elder exploitation case, Johnson was required to repay the 90-year-old victim in full, plus interest, and complete 60 hours of public service.

"Justice is about accountability, but it is also about making victims whole," said Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley. "In this case, we were able to hold the defendant accountable and make sure the victim received all the money that was taken from him."

District Attorney Amy Padden said romance scams can be especially difficult for victims because they often involve trust and personal relationships.

"When someone in our community is victimized by a scam, especially one that involves trust and a personal relationship, it can be incredibly difficult to come forward," Padden said. "Victims may feel embarrassed, ashamed or worry that they will be judged."

Investigators continue to determine whether there may be additional victims connected to the case.