Denver man remembers Pres. Carter's dedication to Habitat for Humanity

Mario Mora's favorite part of his Globeville home is his garage.

"Like on these cold days like this, I'll be out there maybe four or five to six hours," he said.

In there he builds things and reminisces about his past. Like 10 years ago when he and his wife Phyllis met President Jimmy Carter.

They were at church and heard that the president and Habitat for Humanity were coming to Globeville to do some work. They signed up for services and were approved. Habitat for Humanity was going to build Mario a ramp to his front door.

"And we said, 'Can't have a ramp without a driveway' and he said, 'Well, you get the driveway too,'" Mario said.

"They offered it to us, so we were like 'okay,'" said Phyllis.

They also got to meet the president and get a picture with him. They say it was quite the honor.

"One of his main goals was being peaceful respect, and I felt that with him," Mario said.

Mike Criner was working alongside President Carter on that trip.

"It was a lot of work, but boy, was it worthwhile," he said.

He says the president was an inspiration and the reason he originally volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. He hopes he too will live a life of service as the president has.

"I sure hope when I'm 90 years old, I still have a hammer in my hand and I'm out building houses. That'd be a life well lived," said Criner.

The Moras says the work Habitat for Humanity did on their home when the president was here made their lives more comfortable. Especially Mario's garage where he can relive all the good times they've had.

"There's a lot to see here... There's a lot," said Mario.