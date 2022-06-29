Power play: Gabriel Landeskog slings chicken at Raising Cane's

Colorado Avalanche fans got a special treat with their drive-thru lunch order on Wednesday. Avs star left winger and captain Gabriel Landeskog served up chicken to hungry fans in Aurora.

The Avs are set to celebrate coming home with the Stanley Cup with a Stanley Cup parade, rally setup underway in Civic Center Park on Thursday.

Landeskog passed out box combo meals to everyone in the drive-thru at 14241 E. Alameda Ave. for an hour on Thursday.