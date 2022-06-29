Watch CBS News
Power play: Gabriel Landeskog slings chicken at Raising Cane's

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Avalanche fans got a special treat with their drive-thru lunch order on Wednesday. Avs star left winger and captain Gabriel Landeskog served up chicken to hungry fans in Aurora.

landeskog-raising-canes.jpg
The Avs are set to celebrate coming home with the Stanley Cup with a Stanley Cup parade, rally setup underway in Civic Center Park on Thursday.

landeskog-at-raising-canes.jpg
Landeskog passed out box combo meals to everyone in the drive-thru at 14241 E. Alameda Ave. for an hour on Thursday. 

Jennifer McRae

First published on June 29, 2022 / 3:47 PM

