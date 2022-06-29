Stanley Cup parade, rally setup underway in Civic Center Park

Crews were busy on Wednesday setting up ahead of the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Champion parade and rally. The parade and rally are set for Thursday morning in downtown Denver.

CBS

Crews began setting up at Civic Center Park and the City County Building. The pre-parade rally is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

CBS

The parade will feature the Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and management, E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, the Avs mascot Bernie and the Avalanche Ice Patrol.

The parade itself will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station. Fans are welcome to line 17th Street from Union Station to Broadway, then south to Civic Center Park. Those attending are urged to use RTD to get downtown.

CBS

DOTI crews closed Bannock from Colfax to 14th at 6 a.m. Wednesday. They will close 14th between Delaware and Broadway, Bannock between Colfax and 13th, and Cherokee between Colfax and 13th at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Those attending are urged to use RTD to get downtown.

With hundreds of thousands of Avs fans expected to converge on downtown Denver on Thursday for the parade and celebration, there are guidelines on what and what not to bring.

What to Bring:

Water - LOTS of it!

Sunscreen

Avs gear

What to Leave at Home:

Hundreds of thousands of Avs Faithful will be downtown to celebrate, so bring only the necessities and leave the rest at home, including the following:

Alcohol, marijuana and illegal drugs

Chairs and seating of any kind

Blankets, tarps, beach towels, etc.

Inflatable objects (beach balls, latex balloons, etc.)

Cans and bottles

Grills or propane

Weapons (i.e., knives, pepper spray, stun-guns, any concealed weapons, firearms, etc.)

Umbrellas

Hard case containers (coolers, briefcases, etc.)

Air horns/whistles/vuvuzelas

Animals (except service animals)

Chemicals

Fireworks, smoke bombs, etc.

Large backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, equipment bags, etc.

Drones

Audio/video recording devices (including large cameras & tripods)

Laser pointers

Police/Radio Scanners

Skateboards/Roller Blades

