Watch CBS News
Local News

Which schools are closed across Denver metro area due to power outages? See the full list

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Selected schools are closed across Denver metro area due to power outages
Selected schools are closed across Denver metro area due to power outages 01:05

Continuing power issues across the Denver metro area are forcing some schools to be closed on Monday. Selected schools in Denver, Boulder and Littleton are among those that are closing.

A power outage means Gudy Gaskill Elementary School is closed in Littleton Public Schools.

Denver Public Schools has three schools that will be closed due to power outages: John F. Kennedy High School, Rocky Mountain Prep Rudy Hill Elementary School and Traylor Elementary School.

Boulder Valley School District says all of the following schools are closed on Monday -- with no remote learning -- and the closure includes after-school activities:

- Nederland Elementary School
- Nederland Middle-Senior High School
- Gold Hill School
- Jamestown School
- Platt Middle School
- Coal Creek Elementary School

BVSD posted a message saying "This weekend's wind event caused power outages throughout the BVSD community and at several of our schools."

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 6:55 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.