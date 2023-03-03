Watch CBS News
Crews busy filling potholes in streets around Denver metro area

Denver crews work to fill pesky potholes around city
Denver crews work to fill pesky potholes around city 01:57

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure fills potholes all year but spring is the busiest season. Last year, crews in Denver filled nearly 14,000 potholes. 

This year, crews have filled nearly 400 more potholes compared to a year ago. 

"We're on an uptick right nwo for pothole repairs and calls into our hotline. We have a lot of snow in January and February and so the potholes were covered by snow. As we're beginning to thaw out now, people are seeing them, they are reporting them. We are on it," said Nancy Kuhn with DOTI. 

DOTI said during the day crews will handle the potholes and at night respond to winter weather conditions. 

The best way to help the situation is to report the location of those potholes so crews can fill them. 

Residents can call 811 or 303.759.2368 in Denver.

Other parts of Colorado:

SE Colorado: 719.562.5568

NW Colorado: 970.243.2368

NE Colorado: 970.350.2368

SW Colorado: 970.385.1423

