Postal Service offers $150,000 reward after 2 letter carriers robbed at gunpoint in Denver's Montbello neighborhood

The United States Postal Service has posted a $150,000 reward after two letter carriers were robbed at gunpoint in Denver's Montbello neighborhood. The armed robberies happened around 5 p.m. Monday; one robbery was near Bolling Drive and Duluth Court, the second in the 4600 block of Eureka Court.

USPIS is offering up to $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for robbing two different USPS letter carriers in the Montbello neighborhood yesterday. USPS

USPS says it is searching for at least two suspects captured on surveillance video running down the street and getting into a white Hyundai Sonata driven by a third suspect.

USPIS is offering up to $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for robbing two different USPS letter carriers in the Montbello neighborhood yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XxcguVIHea — USPIS - Denver (@USPIS_DEN) March 5, 2024

USPS is prepared to offer the $150,000 reward to anyone who can share information with investigators that leads them to learn the identities of the suspects and track down the suspect vehicle.

There were no injuries to the postal workers in the two separate robberies.

Since 2020, the Colorado State Association of Letter Carriers has logged more than 2,000 assaults and robberies on letter carriers across the U.S. In the past three to four years, the association has reported a 300% increase in mail carrier robberies in the Denver metro area.

"Carriers just have to have their head on the swivel 24/7 and they have to be out there on the route and then not just have the normal day-to-day issues of the route," said Richard Bryne with the Colorado State Association of Letter Carriers. "Check on your letter carrier. If your carrier is a little frazzled and just doesn't seem to be that normal, happy-go-lucky person, ask them what's going on because just a couple of blocks before they got to your house, something could have happened and maybe they just need to know that someone's got their back."

These reported robberies come following a CBS News Colorado report about mail theft that has been plaguing residents of Westminster.

Anyone who wants to share a tip with USPS can call 877-876-2455, and reference the Denver robbery.