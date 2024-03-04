2 USPS letter carriers robbed at gunpoint in Denver's Montbello neighborhood

2 U.S. Postal Service letter carriers robbed at gunpoint in Denver

2 U.S. Postal Service letter carriers robbed at gunpoint in Denver

2 U.S. Postal Service letter carriers robbed at gunpoint in Denver

Two United States Postal Service letter carriers were robbed at gunpoint in Denver's Montbello neighborhood on Monday evening, USPS confirmed in a press release.

According to USPS, the armed robberies happened around 5 p.m. -- one robbery near Bolling Drive and Duluth Court, the second in the 4600 block of Eureka Court.

USPS

USPS says it is searching for three to four suspects, who were caught on surveillance in a white Hyundai Sonata.

There was no amount posted at the time of the release, but USPS is prepared to reward anyone who can share information with investigators that leads them to learn the identities of the suspect and track down the suspect vehicle. The reward amount will be posted on the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Denver X account (formerly Twitter).

There were no injuries to the postal workers reported by USPS in these two separate robbery investigations.

These reported robberies come following a CBS News Colorado report about mail theft that has been plaguing residents of Westminster.

Anyone who wants to share a tip with USPS can call 877-876-2455, and reference the Denver robbery.