Possible swatting situation that caused Boulder schools to close was similar to others reported, detective says

School threats take toll not only on students and teachers but entire community

The threats came in around the state on Wednesday that schools were under attack. The dispatchers came over law enforcement radios.

"A party is in the school has an AR-15 would not give me a name. Before disconnect I hear gunshots in the background," a dispatcher said.

At Fort Morgan high school an officer was on the scene already and replied all was quiet.

Fortunately, all those threats turned out to be a hoax, but police around Colorado had no idea going in and if it was real or not.

Catching a person or a group responsible for a swatting incident can be difficult and impossible, but in one case here in Castle Rock, they got their man.

It was in 2020 when Castle View High School received a fraudulent threat of firearms and explosives.

After the school was declared safe the person called back to the police

"So this gentleman explained that he was part of a hacking group and he wanted to take credit for the prior call and wanted recognition for his group," detective Shawn deLumeau of Castle Rock police said.

He was able to establish a rapport with the internet caller.

"I think he liked the cat and mouse portion of it and speaking to a detective in the United States," the detective said.

He learned the suspect was in England and admitted to more.

"He had taken credit for multiple incidents across different states, including hospitals and federal buildings," deLumeau recalled.

He contacted authorities in the United Kingdom who had the juvenile suspect arrested.

Even though a swatting incident involves a false threat the danger was apparent this week when one officer's gun discharged accidentally while checking out a school in Estes Park.