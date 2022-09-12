Possible 'erratic flying' before plane crash, sheriff asks for videos, pictures

Investigators in Larimer County are asking for the public's help to determine what lead up to a plane crashing west of Horsetooth Reservoir on Sunday evening. Two people were injured after the aircraft crashed into the foothills west of Horsetooth Reservoir near Horsetooth Rock. But, now investigators are looking into the aircraft's flight to better determine what happened before the crash.

"We got some interesting reports about the aircraft," said Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith.

In partnership with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), LCSO is now seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who recorded video or took photos of the aircraft before the crash is asked to send it to investigators.

"There were reports that the aircraft was up there for some time with some reports of some erratic flying that was going on up there," Smith said.

Smith said his office has already seen some videos and photos circulating online and would like to possibly speak with the witnesses, or at least gather their evidence for the investigation.

Given the county's 2020 battle with Colorado's largest wildfire on record, the Cameron Peak Fire, Smith said he was concerned at first that a crash of a plane in that area could spark another blaze or injure someone on the ground.

"When aircraft go down unintentionally, it is a very high risk. When you put it into a mountain and forested environment, the expectation is serious injuries and death," Smith said. "This, having hikers in the area, caused greater concern. Horsetooth Reservoir is a very popular area."

Those who were in the area and recorded video or took pictures are asked to submit their content to the FAA and NTSB via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. If you have evidence you would like to submit visit: https://larimercso.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/horsetoothreservoircrash

"If there was a plane up there acting outside the normal there is a really good chance that there are multiple people that have photographic or video evidence," Smith said.

The identities of those aboard the aircraft have not been released by investigators at the time of this article being published.