Portions of I-70 closed in Colorado mountains due to icy, snowy road conditions
Portions of Interstate 70 were closed in the Colorado mountains on Friday afternoon due to winter weather conditions. Winter Storm Watches remained in effect through Friday evening as some places could see as much as 1 foot of snow, according to First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert.
The Colorado Department of Transportation posted on X, formerly Twitter, that westbound lanes of I-70 were closed due to safety concerns between Exit 195: Copper Mountain and Exit 190: Vail Pass Summit.
There was a rolled-over semi off the road at mile marker 192, East Vail Pass Summit.
Other areas that were closed on Friday afternoon included eastbound lanes at Exit 176: Vail and eastbound lanes between Exit 180: East Vail and Exit 190: Vail Pass Summit.
There were also multiple crashes and standstill traffic along the I-70 corridor according to CDOT on COtrip.