Colorado weather changing from warm and sunny to Winter Storm Watch in the mountains by Thursday

Colorado weather: A little warmer for Wednesday ahead of more rain and snow chances

Warming temperatures on Wednesday will bring us to the top of this week's temperature rollercoaster. Highs across the Denver metro and Front Range will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

By the evening, cloud cover will increase as our unsettled weather pattern brings a few chances of isolated late-day rain showers. While light rain sprinkles the lower elevations, the mountains will continue to see some light snow showers ahead of the advancing storm set to bring more accumulation by Thursday.

Winter Storm Watches will go into effect for several mountain communities by Thursday morning and remain through Friday evening as some places could see as much as 1' of snow. CBS

In the lower elevations, rain chances will build throughout the day on Thursday, as temperatures slide to the mid to upper 40s. CBS

Overnight Thursday, into Friday rain will transition into snow, bringing some accumulating snow by Friday morning. CBS

Snow will begin to gradually clear by Friday afternoon, with the return of sunshine by Saturday as temperatures climb back into the low 50s. CBS

