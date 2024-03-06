Watch CBS News
Colorado weather changing from warm and sunny to Winter Storm Watch in the mountains by Thursday

By Alex Lehnert

Colorado weather: A little warmer for Wednesday ahead of more rain and snow chances
Colorado weather: A little warmer for Wednesday ahead of more rain and snow chances 02:21

Warming temperatures on Wednesday will bring us to the top of this week's temperature rollercoaster. Highs across the Denver metro and Front Range will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

pic-1.png
By the evening, cloud cover will increase as our unsettled weather pattern brings a few chances of isolated late-day rain showers. While light rain sprinkles the lower elevations, the mountains will continue to see some light snow showers ahead of the advancing storm set to bring more accumulation by Thursday.

pic-2.png
Winter Storm Watches will go into effect for several mountain communities by Thursday morning and remain through Friday evening as some places could see as much as 1' of snow.

pic-3.png
In the lower elevations, rain chances will build throughout the day on Thursday, as temperatures slide to the mid to upper 40s. By the afternoon light rain showers will scatter the I25 corridor, with a rain-snow mix beginning to develop along the Palmer Divide.

pic-4.png
Overnight Thursday, into Friday rain will transition into snow, bringing some accumulating snow by Friday morning. Some places in the Denver metro could wake up to a slushy 1-4", with more accumulations expected along the Palmer Divide. The Friday morning commute could be a little slow, with slushier conditions expected.

pic-5.png
Snow will begin to gradually clear by Friday afternoon, with the return of sunshine by Saturday as temperatures climb back into the low 50s. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

March 6, 2024

