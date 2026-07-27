Popular international Asian bakery, 85 °C Bakery Cafe, to open first Colorado location

With more than 1,000 stores worldwide, 85 °C Bakery Cafe is familiar to many people who love Asian-style pastries. The popular chain will soon open its first location in Colorado.

The award-winning bakery is known for its fresh breads, handcrafted beverages, and signature cakes. Some of the most popular items include Japanese-style milk pudding buns, marble taro buns, Hokkaido custard buns, creamy egg tarts, chocolate-filled buns, and cheese dog pastries. The store's mango creme brulee cakes and classic tiramisu are also popular hits, as are its sea salt coffee and strawberry matcha lattes.

The Taiwan-based company has continued to expand worldwide and has been featured on Time, CNN, NPR and the Travel Channel. It will be opening its first location in Colorado this year.

The new bakery will be located in the Parker Commons shopping center in Aurora on S. Parker Road. It's still under construction, and the opening details are being finalized, but the company says it's hoping to hold the grand opening for the new store in September.

Crews are working to finish the interior of the new 85 °C Bakery Cafe in Aurora Adam You

Adam You, who manages and writes for the Denver Chinese Source, says the community is eagerly anticipating the store's opening.