Polis announces funding to address lifeguard shortage: "I'm glad to hear that were getting reinforcements"

Pools across the state are scrambling to find enough lifeguards to keep people safe this summer. Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced a new initiative, building off one last year, to keep those pools open and fully staffed.

Across the state, lifeguard shortages threatening to limit pool hours this summer.

"We were getting kicked out cause they didn't have enough lifeguards that we could swim laps," said Craig Robinson. The 69-year-old recently became a lifeguard in Northglenn along with other senior citizens to fill the gap in lifeguard staffing.

"I'm glad to hear that were getting reinforcements today," Robinson said Monday.

Now, over $250,000 of grant funding will be available to beef up staffing at public pools.

"The state of Colorado is stepping up and we are gonna help pay for lifeguard training," said Polis.

Local governments can apply for between one and 20 thousand dollars to cover the cost of lifeguard certification and training, which usually costs around $500.

"Age is just a number but the cost of getting your lifeguard certification isn't," said Robinson, "I'm grateful to the Governor for reducing that number for zero."

The shortage is a problem that the state's largest waterpark has somehow been able to avoid.

"We have been so fortunate because we've been in the community for 44 years operating as Water World and we just haven't had problems getting kids," said Water World spokesperson Joann Cortez.

Cortez thinks the park has a legacy hiring advantage. Around 30 percent of Water World's lifeguards are returning workers, and many more have siblings who've worked there.

"A lot of families just send their kid after kid as they age into the position," Cortez said.

This year, Water World has hired 375 lifeguards so far. While they're not understaffed, they have had to increase wages to remain competitive and they're always hiring.

"We know that there is a shortage there and how important the lifeguarding duties are," Cortez said.

This funding means it's a great time to get into lifeguarding in Colorado. It's a great first job for teens, but as the Northglenn seniors know, lifeguarding is a good way for all ages to serve their community and make a little extra money.



Local governments and park districts need to apply for the funding. The application is open through Friday.