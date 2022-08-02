Watch CBS News
Police searching for 4 drivers in late-night pedestrian crashes

Police in Denver and Lakewood say not one, not two, but four drivers hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene. The tragic crash happened on July 23 near 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police say it's not a well-lit section of road. The 53-year-old woman died at the scene.

4-vehicle-auto-ped-1-suspect-vehicle-1-from-denver-pd-and-crime-stoppers.jpg
Denver Police

The victim, an unidentified woman, was first hit by a Ford pickup truck with a single cab and long bed at around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The victim was thrown into the southbound lanes where she was hit again by a white SUV. Police say the SUV has aftermarket wheels which they describe as white trimmed with black center spokes.

4-vehicle-auto-ped-2-suspect-vehicle-2-from-denver-pd-and-crime-stoppers.jpg
Denver Police

Then, a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored car both ran over the woman. 

4-vehicle-auto-ped-3-suspect-vehicle-3-from-denver-pd-and-crime-stoppers.jpg
Denver Police

If you know more about the crashes, you're asked to call Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867.

