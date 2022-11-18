Watch CBS News
Police search for suspect, vehicle in bias-motivated assault

Police in Denver are searching for the suspect wanted in a bias-motivated assault. The assault happened on Nov. 1 about 4:08 p.m. near the intersection of West Evans Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. 

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, bald with a beard. 

bias-motivated-assault-suspect.jpg
Denver Police

Police have released a picture of the suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in the assault. 

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

