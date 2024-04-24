Watch CBS News
Police search for 2 in connection with Aurora West College Preparatory Academy break-in

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

One day after classes were canceled at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy because of a break-in, police are working to identify two males and are asking for the public's help. According to police, the two broke into the school about 11:10 p.m. Monday. 

door1.png
Damage to  Aurora West College Preparatory Academy Aurora Police

Investigators said the two caused significant damage to the school, including broken windows, broken glass in hallway cases and a destroyed TV. 

tv.png
A damage TV at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy   Aurora Police

The academy is located at 10100 E. 13th Ave. in Aurora. Classes resumed on Wednesday. 

bolo-pic-1.png
Aurora police are searching for two suspects wanted in a break-in and vandalism at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy.  Aurora Police

Anyone who recognizes the males or has any information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Vance at 303.739.1825 or remain anonymous by submitting tips through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

