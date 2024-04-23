Classes canceled at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy after break-in

Classes were canceled at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy on Tuesday after a break-in at the school. The school is located at 10100 E. 13th Ave. in Aurora.

Aurora police said that officers responded to the school about 5 a.m. for reports of a burglary and vandalism. Investigators said they are still working to determine what time the break-in happened, but that it did happen overnight.

There are no suspects in custody as of Tuesday morning.

According to Aurora Public Schools, the school was closed to students and staff during the police investigation and cleanup. There is no indication on whether classes will resume or be canceled again on Wednesday.