Police search for Denver International Airport baggage theft suspects

By
Jennifer McRae
Police in Denver are asking for help in identifying two suspects wanted for baggage thefts from Denver International Airport. The thefts occurred on March 28 about 9:14 p.m. and 9:17 p.m. 

Police in Denver are asking for help in identifying two suspects wanted for baggage thefts from Denver International Airport.  Denver Police

According to investigators, the first suspect is described as a male in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-10 with a heavy build. Suspect number two is described as a female in her 30s, 5-foot-5 with a heavy build. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

