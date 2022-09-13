Watch CBS News
Denver police officer hurt while investigating suspicious car

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A Denver police officer was hurt on Monday night while investigating a situation that police say involved a suspicious car. It happened before 10 p.m. near 39th Avenue and North Peoria Street.

The suspect fled from the area after the incident.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries before being released a few hours later.

September 13, 2022

