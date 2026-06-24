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Police in Northern Colorado arrest sex assault suspect, believe there may be more victims

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Police in Fort Collins arrested a sexual assault suspect, and detectives believe he may be linked to more victims. Investigators arrested Tristan Blackwell in Northern Colorado for multiple charges, including felony sexual assault. 

tristan-blackwell-larimer-county.jpg
Tristan Blackwell Larimer County

Blackwell, 30, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on two felony counts of sexual assault and second-degree assault in connection with two alleged victims. 

Anyone with information about the alleged sexual assaults or other incidents is asked to contact the Fort Collins Police tip line at (970) 416-2825. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

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