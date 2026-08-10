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Police in Longmont, Colorado shoot and kill man who took victim hostage and said he had a gun

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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Police in the far southern section of Longmont on Monday afternoon shot a man who they said was involved in a domestic disturbance and took a victim hostage. The man, who was 20, was declared dead after being taken to a Colorado hospital.  

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CBS

It happened just before 3 p.m. near Creekside Drive and Eagle View Circle.

Longmont police said after the man took the victim hostage, he told arriving police officers that he had a gun. He also refused to comply with commands from police.

An officer then fired on the man.

The case is being investigated by the Critical Incident Team for the 20th Judicial District.

Police said they believe the man was suspected in a pending Boulder County case involving the victim.

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