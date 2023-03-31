Police investigate threats to northern Colorado schools; Loveland High School principal placed on leave

Loveland police confirmed they have investigated at least seven threats made to local schools in the last three days, some of which have resulted in schools cancelling classes.

While Loveland Police have not found any of the threats to be credible, several schools were still encouraged to turn students away from school as a result of the threats. One school placed their principal on leave following their response to a threat.

The series of threats started on Wednesday morning via Safe2Tell, a system in Colorado that allows people to report safety threats in schools anonymously. The threat was made to Loveland High School, part of Thompson School District. Both Loveland police and TSD declined to provide specifics about the threat.

"There was a bit of chaos and confusion going on," said Nancy Rumfelt, School Board Director C for TSD. "Law enforcement determined that it wasn't credible. And then, from there, it is a little fuzzy what happened."

A spokesperson for the district was not available for interview on the topic, but via written statement said the district is looking into what caused confusion at LHS after the threats were deemed unsubstantiated.

"Somehow it escalated where teachers and staff somehow thought it was credible. They were leaving, students were leaving," Rumfelt said.

As a result of the confusion with staff and students leaving the school, Loveland High School leadership cancelled classes for the rest of the day on Wednesday citing disruption to the learning process.

Many parents called CBS News Colorado seeking answers as to what exactly happened, answers to questions in which even Rumfelt doesn't know, yet.

One parent told CBS News Colorado, her son, who lives with special needs, was left to roam around the building without supervision for some time because his peers and teacher had left.

Rumfelt has called for special meetings with the staff, local law enforcement and the public as a way to not only clarify what happened, but also to restore trust.

"I think it is important we understand what was going on. Because, thank goodness it wasn't a real threat," Rumfelt said. "We don't have room for error. We need to be as prepared as possible."

As first reported by CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas, TSD has placed LHS Principal Michael James on paid administrative leave until further notice. The district would not explain exactly why.

"In this day and age we should really make sure we are prepared, because student and teacher lives are at stake. They deserve better," Rumfelt said before the announcement of James' leave was made.

Loveland Police told CBS News Colorado seven threats have been made to schools in their jurisdiction since March 29.

Two threats were received on March 29 against Loveland High and Lucille Erwin Middle School. Both were deemed not credible.

One threat was made on March 30 to Bill Reed Middle School by a student on campus. That threat was deemed not credible and the student is being investigated.

Two threats were made March 30 saying violence would take place on March 31st and Loveland High School. Those are being investigated as police increased their presence at the school.

Two threats were then made on March 31 against Loveland Classical Elementary and Lucille Erwin Middle referencing LGBTQ+ students.

Some nearby schools, including Resurrection Christian School in eastern Loveland, elected to close school on Friday as a result of concerns around indirect and unsubstantiated threats.

A spokesperson for the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said they investigated a threat made to Wellington Middle High School, a part of Poudre School District and found those threats were also not credible.

Making threats to a school campus, or falsely reporting threats, are crimes in Colorado.

As for threats made within the Thompson Schools, Rumfelt said transparency is the best way to regain trust, and prevent confusion like what took place at LHS on Wednesday from happening again.

"Truth is not a bad thing. We should always aspire to truth," Rumfelt said. "We didn't get it right. We need to do better, especially when their lives are at stake. We owe it to everybody to get it right."