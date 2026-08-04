Police in Colorado arrest e-bike suspect accused in road rage shooting

Commerce City police have arrested a suspect wanted in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident over the weekend. According to investigators, the 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody on two counts of attempted murder in the Aug. 1 shooting.

Commerce City police arrested an e-bike suspect who was accused of a road rage shooting. Commerce City Police

Detectives said that a 24-year-old man was shot on Saturday night while he was sitting inside a vehicle near the Village Crest Apartments in the 6200 block of East 62nd Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators said the suspect was riding an e-bike when he got into a road rage altercation with the driver of the vehicle. That's when the suspect fired into the vehicle, striking the passenger in the head.

The shooting scene in the 6200 block of East 62nd Avenue in Commerce City. Commerce City Police

The victim remained in critical condition on Tuesday morning.