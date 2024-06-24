Police chief in western Colorado fired over slew of misconduct allegations

The chief of a western Colorado police department has been fired by the city, whose leaders cited a slew of alleged violations of city and department policies as well as criminal allegations.

Former Ouray Police Chief Jeffrey Wood was fired Monday after months of being on leave as the city investigated allegations against him. City officials cited a high-profile case in which Wood's stepson and two others allegedly raped a woman in Wood's home as he slept upstairs.

A notice of termination and dozens of investigatory documents also detail other alleged violations of department policy as reasons for Wood's firing.

He was sworn in as chief in December 2019.

Jeffrey Wood, the now-fired police chief of the Ouray Police Department, is sworn in as chief in 2019. Ouray Police Department

After city officials were made aware of the rape allegations, Wood was placed on paid administrative leave in January, pending an investigation. While on leave, additional accusations against Wood were made -- one pertaining to a juvenile's record being expunged, another related to mishandling of evidence and another related to excessive force.

The city also accuses Wood of violating department policy by keeping his body-worn camera off and putting a sexually explicit sticker on his truck.

Wood defended himself in a meeting with City Administrator Silas Clarke last week. In the termination letter, Clarke said Wood listed his own accomplishments that should be considered during the investigation and disciplinary hearings. Wood also claimed to be exempt from the department's bodycam policy, which Clarke disputed.

Wood further claimed he had a First Amendment right to call the Black Lives Matter movement a "terrorist organization" while on duty, which Clarke said was not protected speech as Wood was on duty when he made that claim.

"I have seen no evidence that you are being unfairly targeted or that the investigations were in any way unfair. In fact, it seems just the opposite," Clarke wrote in Wood's termination letter. "Recently, people have spoken to me about your behavior and concerns surrounding you, but due to fear of retaliation, they were unwilling to provide formal complaints. From what I could tell, if you had not placed members of the public in fear of reporting, the City may have received more complaints which needed investigation."

Wood did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday afternoon. CBS News Colorado also left a message with his attorney seeking comment but did not immediately hear back.