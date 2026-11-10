Police in Colorado arrest suspect after methamphetamine found in KFC container

Police in Broomfield discovered what they believe was methamphetamine hidden inside a KFC container during a traffic stop. According to investigators, officers spotted a vehicle with an expired license plate registration from 2024 near Sheridan Boulevard and 120th Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Officers said that while speaking with those inside the vehicle, they learned one man had an outstanding warrant.

Broomfield police discovered what they believe was meth hidden inside a KFC container during a traffic stop. Broomfield Police Dept.

Investigators said that a Broomfield police K9 alerted on the vehicle and that's when officers discovered more than 55 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside a fast-food container behind the driver's seat.

The drugs were found just feet away from where a five-month-old baby had been strapped into a car seat until the child was removed prior to the vehicle search.

The man with the outstanding warrant, 49, was arrested and booked into the Broomfield Detention Center on several charges, including child abuse. The baby was released into the care of their mother, who was given a ride home by a third party.

Broomfield posted this message on social media, A special shoutout to our officers for looking beyond the initial traffic violation, recognizing the potential dangers and helping ensure the little one's safety!